DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes announced Wednesday that a new video board is coming to Folsom Field soon.

The new screen will be five times the size of the old one, according to a press release from CU.

Folsom Field is also getting a new ribbon board, which will span over 1,000 feet across 17 seating sections, compared to the current ribbon board which spans across two sections on the south side.

The new ribbon board will run from section 220 next to the Champions Club, running along the stadium above the student section and over to section 203 next to the press box on the southwest side.

The current video board is one of the smallest in the Power 5 conferences, but the new one will be above the national average of all the schools in those conferences, according to the release.

It will measure 130 feet wide by 36 feet tall, which is 8 feet taller and 98 feet wider than the current board.

It’s about the same height as the old screen at Empower Field at Mile High, which was upgraded this year.

Current screen

Folsom Field at the University of Colorado in Boulder (Credit: KDVR)

Folsom Field at the University of Colorado – Boulder

The University of Colorado at Boulder campus including Folsom Field (Credit: KDVR)

New screen

The University of Colorado Buffaloes are getting new screens at Folsom Field, including a big screen that is about five times bigger than the current one and a ribbon screen that spans across about half of the stadium. (University of Colorado)

According to Statista, the average diagonal measurement of household TV screens was about 55 inches in 2021. That size of screen typically has a surface area of just under 9 square feet.

It would take over 520 of the average household TV screens to cover the space of the new screen at Folsom Field, which will have a surface area of 4,680 square feet.

It’s expected to be a $15 million project, and CU is still building the funds for it. Most of those funds will go into the steel infrastructure that will support the board.

Construction begins in January, and it will be ready for the 2024 season.