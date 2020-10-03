Pac-12 releases fall football schedule

BOULDER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 09: Evan Price #43 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with his teammates after kicking his second field goal of the game against Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field on November 09, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pac-12 Conference released its schedule for the fall season on Saturday.

The conference announced on Sept. 24 that games will be played starting Nov. 6 instead of the original postponement to the spring. Each team will play seven games, with the Pac-12 championship game being played on Dec. 18.

No fans will be allowed at games.

The schedule is below:

The University of Colorado Boulder, one of the Pac-12 schools, will have its first game on Nov. 7 against the University of California Los Angeles.

CU is currently holding all classes remotely for at least two weeks, and the city of Boulder has banned gatherings of people aged 18-22.