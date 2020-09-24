Pac-12 presidents vote to play football this fall

DENVER (KDVR) – The Pac-12 Conference will play football this fall, the Associated Press and other outlets report.

The decision was made Thursday to reverse earlier plans that would have seen the season postponed until the spring.

Details are still hard to come by, but according to Brett McMurphy of the Stadium Network, the season will begin in early November.

The University of Colorado Boulder, one of the Pac-12 schools, is currently holding all classes remotely for at least two weeks, and the city of Boulder has banned gatherings of people aged 18-22.

It’s unclear how those rulings will impact a return to football for the university.

More information should be released during an expected news conference tonight.