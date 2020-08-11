Pac-12 cancels fall sports, does not rule out football in the spring

A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Pac-12 Conference is canceling its fall sports season, FOX31 has learned.

Details are expected with a formal announcement at 2:30 p.m., but it does not appear a return for the spring will be ruled out at this time.

Earlier today the Big Ten made a similar announcement.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President in a statement.

The University of Colorado Boulder is a member of the Pac-12, as are Arizona State University, University of Utah and a number of other schools.