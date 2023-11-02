DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team is sitting at .500 at the season needing two more wins to be eligible for a bowl game after the season.

The Buffs have four more games left to get those needed wins, starting with this week’s game hosting the Oregon State University Beavers in Boulder.

How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado on TV

The Buffaloes are getting prime-time treatment again this week, and while coach Deion Sanders is part of the draw for audiences, the team has also had many entertaining games for viewers this season.

Oregon State vs. CU kickoff : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Channel: ESPN

Tickets for Oregon State vs. Colorado

This game, along with every other CU home game this season, is sold out on the primary market, but ticket resellers do have seats available.

SeatGeek, the team’s official resale partner, has about 500 seats available spread throughout the stadium. The cheapest tickets start at $64 plus fees, while a front-row seat for this game will cost north of $400.

StubHub also has a few hundred tickets listed, starting at about $100 and also going up above $400.

Forecast for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Temperatures will be seasonal for the first game of November at Folsom Field.

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting highs in the low 60s for Boulder Saturday, but they will drop into the low 50s by kickoff at 8 p.m.

The low Saturday night into Sunday will be 41 degrees, so if the game goes to overtime, as several games have this season, be ready to bundle up.

The good news is this will be a dry weekend for fans tailgating and attending the game.

Things to know for Oregon State vs. Colorado

Colorado enters Saturday’s game as a 13 1/2-point underdog to the Beavers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

“Obviously, everyone knows it’s better than last year. But I mean, I don’t know if I’d say it’s successful,” said Colorado safety/linebacker Trevor Woods, who was around last season when the Buffaloes finished 1-11. “It’s an upgrade but it’s not where we want to be. But you don’t want to just look at everything as a failure.”

The Beavers have steadily found their stride since Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith — a former QB at the school — took over. They’re 13-2 since last season against teams not ranked in the AP poll, according to Pac-12 research. But they did lose last weekend to an Arizona team that’s unranked but gaining steam (and just so happens to be the Buffaloes’ opponent on Nov. 11 in their final home game of the season).

“Every week in this conference, we’ve got another big-time opponent, tough place to play,” Smith said. “This team’s playing at a high level, so we’ve got to have a great week.”

Shedeur’s stats: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is climbing up the program’s record books. His 22 touchdown passes are tied for the second-most in a single season in team history, trailing only Sefo Liufau’s 28 TD tosses in 2014. Sanders has thrown for 2,637 yards and is on pace to eclipse Liufau’s single-season mark of 3,200 yards (2014).

All this despite being sacked 41 times this season.

“This guy is a tough, accurate, athletic, competitive quarterback that we’re facing,” Smith said of Sanders.

Hunter’s picks: Count Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders among those amazed by the two interceptions two-way standout Travis Hunter made last weekend in a 28-16 loss at No. 20 UCLA. Hunter also had three catches.

Hunter is the only FBS player in the last five seasons to be involved in 200 or more snaps on both sides of the ball in the same season, according to league research. Sanders doesn’t think most fully understand the talent of Hunter.

“But they will,” he said.

Missing items: The police in Pasadena, California, initiated an investigation after several Colorado players and staff members reported items missing from the locker room after their game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Sanders is taking inventory of the items that were reported missing. He’s also calling on the NCAA and the Rose Bowl to reimburse the players. Some of the items reportedly missing included jewelry and money.

“That’s a travesty,” Sanders said. “I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.”

Loud & Clear: Smith and the Beavers are bracing for the capacity crowd in Boulder to be rocking. There could be plenty of celebrities and athletes showing up on the Buffaloes’ sideline, too.

“We’re expecting a raucous, tough crowd,” Smith said.

No place like home? Colorado has lost its last five conference home games dating to last year. Over the span, teams have scored at least 42 points on the Buffaloes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.