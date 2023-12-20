BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Signing Day for college football. This week, high school recruits around the country are choosing colleges and signing letters of intent.
After a season that sold out Folsom Field for the first time ever, brought celebrities to games and brought an estimated $113.2 million to the local economy, the University of Colorado Buffaloes football is bringing new recruits for the coming season.
Here is a list of the athletes signing commitment letters with CU this week, with their positions, previous schools and hometowns.
High school signees:
- Kam Mikell
- Athlete
- Statesboro High School
- Statesboro, Georgia
- Eric Brantley Jr.
- Defensive line
- Valdosta High School
- Valdosta, Georgia
- Brandon Davis-Swain
- Defensive line
- West Bloomfield High School
- Detroit, Michigan
- Drelon Miller
- Wide receiver
- Silsbee High School
- Silsbee, Texas
- Micah Welch
- Running back
- Baldwin High School
- Milledgeville, Georgia
Transfers:
- Terrell Timmons Jr.
- Wide receiver
- Transfer from North Carolina State University
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Chamon Metayer
- Tight end
- Transfer from the University of Cincinnati
- Miami, Florida
- Justin Mayers
- Offensive line
- Transfer from the University of Texas at El Paso
- Frisco, Texas
- Anquin Barnes
- Defensive line
- Transfer from the University of Alabama
- Montgomery, Alabama
- Keaten Wade
- Linebacker
- Transfer from the University of Kentucky
- Spring Hill, Tennessee
- Kahlil Benson
- Offensive line
- Transfer from Indiana University
- Southhaven, Mississippi
- Walter Taylor
- Quarterback
- Transfer from Vanderbilt University
- Jackson, Alabama
- Will Sheppard
- Wide receiver
- Transfer from Vanderbilt University
- Mandeville, Louisiana
- Tyler Johnson
- Offensive line
- Transfer from the University of Houston
- Conroe, Texas
- Samuel Okunlola
- Defensive line
- Transfer from the University of Pittsburgh
- Brockton, Massachusetts
- Quency Wiggins
- Defensive end
- Transfer from Louisiana State University
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Destin Wade
- Quarterback
- Transfer from the University of Kentucky
- Spring Hill, Tennessee
- Cordale Russell
- Wide receiver
- Transfer from Texas Christian University
- Dallas, Texas
- Preston Hodge
- Defensive back
- Transfer from Liberty University
- Waxahachie, Texas
- Chidozie Nwankwo
- Defensive line
- Transfer from the University of Houston
- Richmond, Texas
- Yakiri Walker
- Offensive line
- Transfer from the University of Connecticut
- Desoto, Texas
This article will be updated as CU announces additional signees.