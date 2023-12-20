BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Signing Day for college football. This week, high school recruits around the country are choosing colleges and signing letters of intent.

After a season that sold out Folsom Field for the first time ever, brought celebrities to games and brought an estimated $113.2 million to the local economy, the University of Colorado Buffaloes football is bringing new recruits for the coming season.

Here is a list of the athletes signing commitment letters with CU this week, with their positions, previous schools and hometowns.

High school signees:

Transfers:

  • Terrell Timmons Jr.
    • Wide receiver
    • Transfer from North Carolina State University
    • Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Chamon Metayer
    • Tight end
    • Transfer from the University of Cincinnati
    • Miami, Florida
  • Justin Mayers
    • Offensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Texas at El Paso
    • Frisco, Texas
  • Anquin Barnes
    • Defensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Alabama
    • Montgomery, Alabama
  • Keaten Wade
    • Linebacker
    • Transfer from the University of Kentucky
    • Spring Hill, Tennessee
  • Kahlil Benson
    • Offensive line
    • Transfer from Indiana University
    • Southhaven, Mississippi
  • Walter Taylor
    • Quarterback
    • Transfer from Vanderbilt University
    • Jackson, Alabama
  • Will Sheppard
    • Wide receiver
    • Transfer from Vanderbilt University
    • Mandeville, Louisiana
  • Tyler Johnson
    • Offensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Houston
    • Conroe, Texas
  • Samuel Okunlola
    • Defensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Pittsburgh
    • Brockton, Massachusetts
  • Quency Wiggins
    • Defensive end
    • Transfer from Louisiana State University
    • Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Destin Wade
    • Quarterback
    • Transfer from the University of Kentucky
    • Spring Hill, Tennessee
  • Cordale Russell
    • Wide receiver
    • Transfer from Texas Christian University
    • Dallas, Texas
  • Preston Hodge
    • Defensive back
    • Transfer from Liberty University
    • Waxahachie, Texas
  • Chidozie Nwankwo
    • Defensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Houston
    • Richmond, Texas
  • Yakiri Walker
    • Offensive line
    • Transfer from the University of Connecticut
    • Desoto, Texas

This article will be updated as CU announces additional signees.