BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Signing Day for college football. This week, high school recruits around the country are choosing colleges and signing letters of intent.

After a season that sold out Folsom Field for the first time ever, brought celebrities to games and brought an estimated $113.2 million to the local economy, the University of Colorado Buffaloes football is bringing new recruits for the coming season.

Here is a list of the athletes signing commitment letters with CU this week, with their positions, previous schools and hometowns.

High school signees:

Kam Mikell Athlete Statesboro High School Statesboro, Georgia

Eric Brantley Jr. Defensive line Valdosta High School Valdosta, Georgia

Brandon Davis-Swain Defensive line West Bloomfield High School Detroit, Michigan

Drelon Miller Wide receiver Silsbee High School Silsbee, Texas

Micah Welch Running back Baldwin High School Milledgeville, Georgia



Transfers:

This article will be updated as CU announces additional signees.