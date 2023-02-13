BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder has been blessed with a pair of dedicated fans. Peggy and her late twin sister Betty Coppom have been supporting the black and gold since they were 15 years old.

FOX31 caught up with Peggy to talk about her unwavering support for the buffs and her recent meeting with Coach Prime.

You have to go back 33 years to find this kind of hype over the CU Buffs football team, that’s according to arguably the team’s greatest fan, Peggy.

“I haven’t seen this much interest and excitement with this team since they went to the Orange Bowl,” said Peggy.

Now at 98, Peggy is not only still a loyal fan but one with a renewed sense of excitement for the upcoming season. The announcement of new head coach, football legend Deion Sanders, has her convinced this fall will be different.

“God answered our prayers, who would have dreamed that we would have gotten someone like that,” said Peggy.

Peggy plans to take her seat this fall at the 40-yard line. She’ll be there with an extra pep in her step after meeting Coach Prime herself.

The two bonded over Pepsi and pecans. Peggy also shared pictures of her twin sister Betty who matched Peggy’s love and loyalty to the Buffs. Betty passed away in 2020.

“I wish Betty was with me, I miss having her,” said Peggy.

But Peggy will carry on the sisters’ indelible support for the black and gold and plans to be at every home game till the very end.