Lamb, defense help Colorado hold off Washington 20-17

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington.

The Buffaloes relied on their bend-don’t-break defense with the offense struggling most of the afternoon. The Buffaloes intercepted two passes by Dylan Morris and forced two fumbles.

Linebacker Carson Wells wrapped it up when he hurried a Morris on fourth down. It gave the Buffs the ball back on downs to run out the clock. The Huskies are assured of their first losing season since 2009.