BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU.

“This guy’s special,” Bloom told Colorado Sports Night on the Buffs landing Deion Sanders.

After a dismal season for the Buffs, the former wide receiver saw enough. He reached out to Athletic Director Rick George in October after the firing of Karl Dorrell with an idea: bring Prime Time to Boulder.

“We gotta go get Prime because I felt like he was the only coach in the country that could restore the energy and bring five-star recruits to Boulder,” Bloom said.

From there, the car was in motion.

“I played a small role, I was a cog in the wheel,” Bloom recalled.

He reached out to former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith – a close friend of Sanders – letting him know Boulder was serious about landing the Jackson State head coach.

“I made the assist and couldn’t be more thrilled,” Bloom said.

Bloom said it was a team effort with all credit to George, who is “one of the most infectious personalities you’ll ever meet. He’s one of the best negotiators you’ll ever meet. I said from day one when he raised enough money for the Champion Center, he’s the best athletic director in the country.”

So, will Coach Prime bring success along with him to the Buffs? “You’ve got to take risks,” Bloom said. “From here, the sky’s the limit.”

Join Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Myck Miller and Taylor Kilgore every weeknight at 11:00 p.m. on Colorado’s Sports Night – Denver’s only half-hour sports show on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.