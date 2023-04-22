BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) — On a cold spring morning, the snow did little to dampen the excitement in Boulder.

Tens of thousands showed up at Folsom Field to catch their first glimpse of the new-look Buffaloes.

Reinvigorated by new head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the annual spring game looked a bit different this year, selling out for the first time in history.

“Normally, you can sort of stroll in at the last minute and take a seat down on the 50-yard-line,” said Barnaby Richards. “Not today.”

Richards and hundreds of others showed up hours before kick-off to tailgate in parking lots that also sold out weeks ahead of time.

A few spots over, Ray Bianchi and his friends made the trek from Colorado Springs, donning “Prime” sweatshirts in support of their new coach.

“The excitement is incredible,” said Bianchi. “I can’t believe one guy was able to do this. Who sells out a spring game?”

And while the team hasn’t even played a snap, hopes for a turnaround are sky-high, despite winning just one game last season. The reason?

“Because it’s Deion,” said Bianchi. “It’s Prime Time.”