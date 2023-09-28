DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in history, the University of Colorado Buffs have sold all the home game tickets for the season, and it’s only September. Not all hope is lost if you couldn’t grab a ticket before the Buffs extravaganza began, there are still a few places where you can find tickets.

When it comes to sports, there are always places where you can find tickets, it just depends on how much you want to pay.

While all the tickets are sold out on CU’s website, home game tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, StubHub, Vivid Seats and other similar resell sites.

For Saturday’s game against the University of Southern California, the ticket prices aren’t looking too bad, that is compared to some fans who spent $2,000 for six extra tickets to the Nebraska game.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats are in the upper level for $190. If you want to get close to the action, seats near CU’s bench go for almost $900. Most prices are similar on the other sites with a difference of about $20.

These tickets are for a college football game. While the Buffs pulled out a few early wins, this is still a team that only won one game last year.

Compared to a Georiga home game, which is the top-ranked team as of Sept. 28, tickets are less than the Buffs. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats will cost $121 for Georgia’s home game against Kentucky this weekend. If you want to sit behind the Bulldogs’ bench, tickets are just under $400.

Even for professional teams, these prices are high. The cheapest tickets to the Denver Broncos vs. the Jets are $100 less than nosebleed seats at CU’s game. Seats right behind the Broncos’ bench are less than $400.

While the Buffs lost last weekend, the fans are still rallying in Boulder. Tickets are still available, but it’s not going to be for the price of a Broncos ticket or even a top-ranked team.