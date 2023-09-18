DENVER (KDVR) — A day and a half after the Colorado Buffaloes beat the Colorado State Rams in overtime, CSU staff said one of its players has been receiving death threats.

The CSU Athletic Department said defensive back Henry Blackburn and his family have been the target of threats on social media. Additionally, their phone numbers and addresses were published online before the game was over.

“CSUPD is aware of death threats against CSU football player Henry Blackburn, and the investigation is ongoing. The police department will continue to monitor the situation, and the university is actively supporting the player and his family,” the university said in a statement emailed to FOX31.

Blackburn delivered the hit on Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a two-way player who was in as wide receiver when the hit occurred.

Hunter had been thrown the ball by CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but the ball was overthrown and Hunter was unable to get a hand on it. Blackburn hit Hunter along the sidelines about a second after the ball landed beyond Hunter’s reach.

A referee on the sideline threw a flag, and CSU was penalized for unnecessary roughness after the play.

ESPN announcer Louis Riddick was quick to condemn the hit during his call of the game.

“As a former safety, that’s a very dumb play on the part of Henry Blackburn,” Riddick said. “I understand you may be trying to send a message, but that right there – the ball had already hit the ground.”

During a news conference Monday, CSU coach Jay Norvell was asked if this play was targeting. He responded by saying that’s not something his program does.

Hunter will miss several weeks of the season with what FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless said is a lacerated liver.