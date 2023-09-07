DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Sports Passes for the 2023-24 school year are sold out, and for good reason. The Colorado Buffaloes just ranked in the AP Top 25 after a season-opening upset. But the CU ranking isn’t the only thing changing. There are new rules too.

The CU Student Sports Pass gives students access to claim a ticket online to home football games and men’s basketball games.

Now, if you miss a game with an already-claimed football ticket, you can’t get a ticket for the next home game. But there are options if you can’t make it.

The bottom line is CU wants to get every ticket scanned.

“If you claim a football ticket but do not get your ticket scanned in at Folsom Field, you forfeit the opportunity to claim a ticket to the next home football game,” in CU’s direct words.

If you know you can’t come to the game, email cutix@colorado.edu from your student email no later than 24 hours before kickoff.

CU is also prohibiting re-entry this year. If you leave Folsom Field or the CU Events Center, you can’t come back.

Tickets are in high demand this season. CU doesn’t guarantee tickets to individual games because of space limitations. People must claim them in advance. But if you do claim them, make sure your ticket gets scanned in for a full stadium at every home game.