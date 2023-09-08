DENVER (KDVR) — It is a weekend full of football with both the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the Denver Broncos playing at home for the first time this season. If you are headed to the Buffs game, be prepared for the weather.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been keeping their eyes on this weekend and how the weather could impact the highly anticipated home games.

Weather for Colorado vs. Nebraska

On Saturday, Deion Sander’s Buffs will face the Cornhuskers in an age-old rivalry game at Folsom Field.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin, those heading up to Boulder are in for a beautiful day.

Saturday will have a similar weather pattern to what Colorado has been experiencing the past week. Bring those sunglasses and apply sunscreen, because the sunshine will be in full force.

If you are tailgating early, bring a light jacket as temperatures will be in the upper 50s around 6 a.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Tailgating forecast for CU vs. Nebraska on Sept. 9.

But don’t worry, things will heat up quickly.

By kickoff at 10 a.m., the temperatures will be in the mid-70s. By the time the game ends (hopefully with a win for the Buffs), temperatures will reach the mid-80s with some clouds.

Pinpoint Weather: Temperatures during the CU vs. Nebraska game on Sept. 9

