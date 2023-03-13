DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders’ first spring game as head coach for the University of Colorado Boulder will air on ESPN’s main channel.

The game is scheduled for April 22 at 1 p.m. and will be the only spring game to air on the main ESPN network this year, according to a release by the university.

With 35,000 tickets already sold, it will be the highest-attended spring game in CU history. At max capacity, Folsom Field can hold 50,000 fans

General admission tickets are still available for $10, but the game could be a sellout if demand continues at its current rate.

Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime,” was hired by the university in December, becoming the team’s 28th full-time head coach.

Before coming to CU, Sanders was the head coach for the Jackson State Tigers, leading them to victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in 2021 and 2022.

As part of his first recruiting class as head coach, Sanders signed 35 new players to the team, including two five-star recruits.

Tickets for the six regular season home games do not go on sale until May 17 but are expected to be in high demand.

Coach Prime’s first gameday this fall will be Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University, with his first regular-season appearance at Folsom Field happening Sept. 9 against Nebraska.