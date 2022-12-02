DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Buffaloes seem poised to make a huge hire for the football program.

ESPN reported Friday night that Deion Sanders is preparing to accept the head coaching job. The report says that while the deal is not final, Sanders is already at work to recruit on-field coaching and support staff, and even a prominent player in the NCAA transfer portal.

ESPN reports that Sanders is expected to arrive in Boulder as soon as this weekend and staff have been seen preparing material for his hire.

Sanders has already confirmed that he’s been offered the job. Sources told FOX31 that the program has offered Sanders a salary of more than $5 million.

Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State. The Tigers have an 11-0 record this year and will be in action Saturday in the SWAC championship game.

He is reportedly fielding offers from Colorado, Cincinnati, and the University of South Florida. Two sources familiar with the negotiations say that the Buffs are offering a litany of incentives in the contract which could elevate the annual salary.

Sanders played for 14 seasons in the National Football League and is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He won two Super Bowl titles during his career while also making a World Series appearance in 1992 making him the only athlete to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series.

The next CU coach will replace Karl Dorrell who was fired in October after the Buffs got off to a 0-5 start. Dorrell’s buyout means CU will be paying him approximately $8.7 million.