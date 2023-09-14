DENVER (KDVR) — ESPN College GameDay is coming to Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The University of Colorado Buffaloes will face rival Colorado State University this weekend.

College GameDay is a pregame show on ESPN that highlights a different game each week, and it’s visiting the Buffs for the first time since 1996.

It’s proof that a team can rise to the top of the college football conversation immediately after a season in which their only win was from a disputed touchdown in overtime.

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes are gaining popularity thanks to new coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders who has overhauled the program since he was hired in 2022. As a result, the team has already broken last season’s record with two back-to-back wins.

Season tickets sold out months in advance, more people are betting on the Buffs than any other team, and last week’s game broke viewership records, becoming the most viewed Pac-12 regular season game on FOX.

The excitement is expected to grow this weekend with two days of College GameDay shows. So, FOX31 compiled a schedule of events, shows and things to know.

Friday

7:35 a.m.: Get Up with Desmond Howard

8 a.m.: First Take with Stephen A, Molly Q, Shannon Sharpe, Deion Sanders and other guests

10 a.m.: The Pat McAfee Show with Deion Sanders and other guests

2:45 p.m.: Daily Wager with Steve Coughlin

4 p.m.: SportsCenter with Elle Duncan

Saturday

5:45 a.m.: Sports Center with Desmond Howard

5:50 a.m.: SportsCenter with Steve Coughlin

6:28 a.m.: SportsCenter with Kirk Herbstreit

6:30 a.m.: Countdown to GameDay with Desmond Howard

7-10 a.m.: College Gameday Live from Boulder

How to watch

Watch College GameDay on ESPN and ESPNU, or stream it through the ESPN App. Watch the pre-pre-game show, Countdown to College GameDay, on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

How to get in the pit for the show

As part of College GameDay, students and fans can get into the pit by the stage to get an up-close view and maybe be spotted in the show.

Fans and students who try to get in the pit are encouraged to wear school colors.

The pit opens at 5 a.m., and selection is based on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to try to get in the pit, don’t bring any of the prohibited items like bags, food and drinks, writing utensils, dry-erase boards or oversized signs.

Signs are a tradition for College GameDay, according to ESPN, but there are regulations around what will be allowed. Signs brought to Saturday’s taping will be inspected for prohibited aspects such as vulgarity, .com, .net, .org, political signs, religious signs, oversized signs and signs on poles.

You can attend College GameDay live on the business field at CU even if you don’t make it into the pit.