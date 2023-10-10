DENVER (KDVR) — The “Prime Effect” hit trading card sales on Sunday after a Deion Sanders trading card sold for a price comparable to an entry-level Rolex watch.

The 1997 Metal Universe Red Precious Metal Gems trading card features Sanders back when he was a cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys, where he earned his second Super Bowl ring and a Pro Bowl selection in each season with the team.

The card was sold on Oct. 8 at PWCC’s weekly auction, making it Sanders’ highest-selling card of all time, according to PWCC.

Front of Sanders’ 1997 Metal Universe Red Precious Metal Gems trading card. (Photo courtesy of PWCC Marketplace) Back of Sanders’ 1997 Metal Universe Red Precious Metal Gems trading card. (Photo courtesy of PWCC Marketplace)

After his professional football career, he transformed into “Coach Prime” and led Jackson State University to victory before becoming the head coach for the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Prime became even more famous after this season’s historic start. He turned a 1-11 team into an AP Top 25-ranked team. The “Prime Effect” hit Colorado by storm.

In September, the Buffs sold out all the home game tickets for the season for the first time in history. The team also broke ESPN viewing records and lured multiple celebrities to Boulder.

Prime’s iconic sunglasses and cowboy hat aren’t the only craze. Prime’s playing card is also in high demand.

This card is one of 135 cards, which is a rare find, especially in this condition. Beckett graded this example a Near Mint 8.5, according to PWCC. Only one other card has earned as high of an assessment from Beckett, and no copy has ever been graded higher.

The card sold for $8,100 on Sunday in an auction where many of the cards’ bidding ranges from $5 to a few hundred dollars.

The “Prime Effect” is far from over. Sanders hit the cover of Time Magazine this week and season two of “Coach Prime” is already being filmed in Colorado as well.