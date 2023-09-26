DENVER (KDVR) — It was a rough weekend for Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes. The Oregon Ducks handed Colorado its first loss of the season with a disheartening final score of 42-6.

Now, Sanders will face questions surrounding what’s next for the Buffs in a press conference at the University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday. Sanders will speak at 11 a.m., and the press conference will be streamed in the player above.

The Buffs were feeling confident heading into their first in-conference game against a Pac-12 opponent. But Bo Nix and his 10th-ranked Ducks proved to be a tough match for CU.

Nix threw three touchdown passes and the Ducks emphatically slammed the brakes on Sanders’ “Cinderella story.”

The loss was painful in more ways than one. Not only did Shedeur Sanders get sacked seven times, but CU officially fell out of the AP poll rankings.

USC comes to Boulder next week to give Colorado a chance to either jump back in the rankings or become an afterthought for voters for the rest of the season, according to the Associated Press.

So what happened? That will surely be a question Sanders will be asked on Tuesday.

With USC coming to Boulder in just four days, the Buffs will be back in the national spotlight with a timeslot on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show.

Sanders and the Buffs will have to put this loss behind them if they plan to defeat the Trojans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.