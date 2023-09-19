DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes have won three consecutive games. Now, they head to Oregon to face the Ducks who are ranked 10th.

This will be Colorado’s first game against a Pac-12 opponent and its first game against an opponent ranked in the AP’s Top 25 poll after playing a game.

Sanders is speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to discuss two big topics: Travis Hunter’s injury and the too-close-for-comfort win over Colorado State University.

Hunter has made a name for himself in Colorado as both a star wide receiver and cornerback. During the Rocky Mountain Showdown, Hunter took a big hit from CSU’s safety Henry Blackburn.

Hunter suffered a lacerated liver and is expected to be out for several weeks, according to FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and CSU is always an exciting matchup for Coloradans, but this particular game caught many fans by surprise because of how close the final score was.

The Buffs rallied to defeat CSU in double overtime with a final score of 43-35. In order to beat the Ducks, the Buffs will have to do much more.

Kickoff for Saturday’s matchup takes place at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch Coach Prime’s full press conference in the player above. He is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m.