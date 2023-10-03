DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes started the season hot with three wins, but since beginning conference play the team has yet to come out on top.

The Buffs played Oregon two weeks ago and lost that game 42-6. This past weekend’s game against USC was closer, but the Trojans still came out on top 48-41.

This week the team travels to Tempe for a matchup against the Arizona State University Sun Devils. Unlike the prior two games, in which Colorado was a multi-touchdown underdog, the Buffs are favored over ASU by 4.5 points according to betting site DraftKings Sportsbook.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is expected to address the team’s losses against Pac-12 opponents this season and look ahead to the game upcoming on Saturday.

Sanders is also likely to address injuries including Travis Hunter and Shilo Sanders.

Coach Prime, as Sanders has been nicknamed, is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. In the past, he has started earlier. You will be able to watch the news conference live in the player above when it begins.