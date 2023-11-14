DENVER (KDVR) — Deion Sanders only has two games left in his first season of coaching the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

The Buffs started off the historic season strong, beating ranked teams and putting CU Boulder on the map. However, the team has fallen from grace in the past few games.

The Buffs have not won since Oct. 7 when the team beat Arizona State. Since then, the Buffs have lost four straight games putting them tied for last in the Pac-12 Conference.

Most recently, the team lost to No. 23 Arizona in the final home game at Folsom Field. The Arizona Wildcats rallied to beat Colorado 34-31 on Saturday.

The Buffs played in front of a sellout crowd in all six games at Folsom Field this season. They finished 2-4 at home this season.

The game wasn’t a total loss, Shedeur Sanders finished with 262 yards passing to go over the 10,000-yard mark for his career. Sanders, who started his career at Jackson State, is closing in on single-season program records. He has thrown for 3,144 yards this season, just behind the single-season mark of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Now, Coach Prime and his Buffs have two straight road games ahead of them when they face Washington State and Utah. The team is still two games away from bowl eligibility. However, the game against Utah will be a challenge as the Utes are ranked 16th this week.

Sanders will be speaking ahead of his final two games of this CU football season between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch the full press conference in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.