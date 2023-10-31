DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes have lost two games in a row, but they are now looking for their fifth win of the season when they face Oregon State on Saturday.

UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and the 23rd-ranked Bruins claimed victory over the Buffs with a final score of 28-16.

It is the third time this season Sanders has been sacked at least seven times in a game. The Buffs have allowed 42 this season, the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision according to Sportradar.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders said his son received a pain-killing injection at halftime.

Sanders and his Buffs are headed back to Boulder, hoping to beat the Beavers during homecoming.

Coach Prime will be speaking at the University of Colorado Boulder during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. He is scheduled to speak between 10:30-11 a.m.

Aside from discussing next week’s game and the team’s chance for bowl eligibility, Sanders is expected to be asked about the alleged burglary that took place at the Rose Bowl.

At least five Buffs football players said their jewelry was stolen out of the locker room while the team was playing against UCLA on Saturday. According to Sports Illustrated, the thieves made off with at least three diamond and gold chains worth thousands of dollars.

Police are investigating, but Sanders has yet to address the ongoing situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.