DENVER (KDVR) — Everyone wants a piece of Prime after the University of Colorado Buffaloes went from a 1-11 season to a team that was ranked in the AP Top-25 poll earlier this season.

In an article to be featured on the front page of Time magazine, reporter Sean Gregory got the inside scoop on Deion Sander’s “Prime Effect” which fascinated football fans across the nation.

Deion Sanders on the cover of Time magazine. (Photograph by Joshua Kissi for Time)

In Gregory’s profile, readers get a look into the Buffs’ practices and how Sanders interacts with the team. Spoiler alert: during practice, he drives a golf cart labeled “Prime” on the front.

He also addresses his players along with the cuts he made before the season.

“They want to be treated like pros, but you’ve got to understand, now there’s scrutiny like the pros…There’s cuts. There’s dissatisfaction. So you can have a pity party and want it both ways. ‘Well, I’m still a kid.’…No, no. You’ve got a Benz parked outside,” Sanders said in an interview with Gregory.

Throughout the article, Sanders shows his usual swagger while discussing hot topics that all of America has been clamoring to know.

The Oct. 23 issue of Time goes on sale on Friday, Oct. 13. The digital version of the story was published on Time’s website Friday.