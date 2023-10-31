DENVER (KDVR) — University of Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders told reporters during his regular Tuesday morning press conference that he believes both teams were robbed during the Saturday game in Pasadena, California.

FOX31 and partner station KTLA reached out to Pasadena police after these comments and were told only CU was targeted.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week,” Sanders said. “I think that’s a travesty and I would expect the NCAA to do something about that.”

At least five Buffs football players said their jewelry was stolen out of the locker room while playing at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Saturday. Sanders’ son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted to his YouTube, Well Off Media, speaking with some of the players who said their items were stolen.

“That was unbelievable,” Sanders said. “But I did hear the home team was robbed as well.”

It’s unclear where Sanders got information about the other team or if he might have misspoken during his news conference.

The coach explained that the items taken from his players were either items they had bought themselves or were gifts from family and friends.

The coach explained that to his knowledge, the players’ items were not insured. He said the team has been educated about no-interest loans and other financial planning measures, but insurance had slipped through the cracks.

“We’ve pretty much given them financial planners and given them the resources,” Sanders said. “I know the kids will be forthright in what was stolen, and some of our staff members as well. And all this stuff should be replaced.”

Sanders said he had not been robbed, and no one on the team had expected anything like this to happen. When asked about security measures, Sanders explained that there is usually security around and in the locker rooms. He said the team was distracted by being at an away game, and they did not believe thefts would occur at the Rose Bowl.

The coach decried anyone who would steal from players while they were “playing their heart out” on the field.

“You do something about everything else — do something about that,” Sanders said. “When it comes to kids and regards to the kids, NCAA, you do something about everything else: Do something about this.”

The Buffaloes are scheduled to play Saturday, Nov. 4, at 8 p.m. against the Oregon State Beavers.