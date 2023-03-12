BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado women’s basketball team will play in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament next week.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

The No. 6 seeded Buffs will tip off against the No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders for the first round of the Seattle 4 bracket on March 18. The time of the game is to be determined.

CU is 23-8-0 for the season while Middle Tennessee is 28-4-0.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 overall and are the 18th team to reach the NCAA tourney unbeaten. The team will play its first two games on campus before potentially heading 90 minutes away to Greenville, South Carolina, for one of the two regionals. The Gamecocks just won the Southeastern Conference Tournament at that site.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.