CU to host Texas A&M at Empower Field

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Buffaloes will host Texas A&M in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High.

The game, set for Sept. 11, was originally scheduled for the 2020 season (to be played in College Station, TX) but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game can be moved to Denver due to a provision put in place in the original contract between the two schools in 2015.

“We were disappointed that we couldn’t play in College Station this year, but we worked closely with (A&M athletic director) Ross Bjork and officials at Empower Field at Mile High to bring the game to Denver,” CU athletic director Rick George said.

Kickoff time as well as ticket purchasing information will be announced at a later date.

“We are very appreciative of Rick George and the staff at CU for the opportunity to once again host college football at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Jon Applegate, Director of Events & Booking for Empower Field. “Our stadium has become a top destination for sporting events, and we look forward to hosting two premier college football programs in our building in September.”

Empower Field at Mile High has hosted 17 Division I college games since 2001, all of which involved Colorado and Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.