DENVER (KDVR) — From nationwide recognition to Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, it has been a year of superlatives for Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

To celebrate CU being the center of the sports world, the university is holding a free event that will be open to the public.

According to CU, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Sanders will accept his Sports Illustrated award and premiere season two of “Coach Prime,” a docuseries on Amazon Prime Video.

Those who attend the free event will get the first look at the docuseries, as it does not premiere to the public until the following day on Dec. 7. The docuseries “Coach Prime” follows Sanders in his first season at the CU.

The full list of activities include:

Official presentation of the Sportsperson of the Year Award, with the Sports Illustrated magazine cover featuring Coach Prime surrounded by CU students

Coach Prime-themed giveaways

A chance to win a free pair of Coach Prime Blenders sunglasses

Watch the first two episodes of “Coach Prime” on the CU Events Center big screen

CU even said it would be a star-studded event but did not specify which stars may be in attendance.

The event will be at the CU Events Center at 7:30 p.m. While the event is free, guests will have to register to claim their free tickets. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis, so grab your tickets soon before they are all gone.

While Sanders and his Buffs didn’t go bowling this year, it was still a successful season.

The Buffaloes went 4-8 overall in the season, a three-win improvement over the previous season when the team went 1-11.