DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes announced their opponents for several upcoming football seasons Wednesday.

These seasons will be the first after CU returns to the Big 12 athletic conference, 12 years after leaving it for the Pac-12.

The Buffs have spent the past decade as a member of the Pac-12 and have gone without winning a conference championship since. But one time, in 2016, they won the Pac-12 South division before losing in the championship game against Washington.

The change, approved unanimously by the University of Colorado Board of Regents, will begin for the 2024-25 season.

Colorado Buffaloes 2024 opponents

Home: Baylor University, University of Cincinnati, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, University of Utah

Away: University of Arizona, University of Central Florida, University of Kansas, Texas Tech University

The team’s Instagram post also included a look at all Big 12 home and away matchups through the 2027 season.

This weekend, the Buffs will face the Oregon State Beavers at the homecoming game.