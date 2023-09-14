DENVER (KDVR) — The Rocky Mountain Showdown game between the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State University Rams is getting national attention as one of the biggest NCAA football games for week 3.

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Boulder for the rivalry game this weekend for the first time since 1996. Plus, more people are betting on the CU Buffs than any other team, and the first two games of the season broke viewership records.

The excitement is only growing for this weekend’s game, which is expected to be the hottest Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2014, according to a report from Vivid Seats.

The Fan Forecast from Vivid Seats uses algorithms and analyzes data to project crowd outcomes for major sporting events.

The report for the CU vs. CSU game projected that 91% of the crowd at Folsom Field will be rooting for the Buffs, and just 9% rooting for the Rams.

The game was also ranked at No. 4 for the hottest NCAA football tickets in Week 3, according to the report.

Additionally, tickets to this weekend’s game are the second-most expensive out of all the home and away games for all CSU sports over the last 11 years.

A spokesperson for CU told FOX31 that CU provides an allotment of tickets to each visiting team, and if they don’t use the full allotment, they return any extras.

CSU returned about 500 of the allotted tickets for the game, and all of those tickets were claimed exclusively by CU students within about an hour, the spokesperson said in an email.