CU faces Texas in Alamo Bowl Tuesday night

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard (23) runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DENVER (KDVR) — The wait is almost over for Colorado. The Buffaloes will return to a bowl game tonight for the first time since 2016.

“We made a good step in progress this year,” says first year head coach Karl Dorrell. “I know that the expectations were low, but in our building we always felt that we had some capable players that can be successful.”

The Buffaloes finished the regular season with a 4-1 mark, 3-1 in league play for a second place finish in the Pac-12 Conference’s South Division.

“We have to build on that, and we have some work to get to the next level,” says Dorrell. “We are making some positive strides in that direction.”

#20 Texas (6-3) and Colorado (4-1), who once were both members of the Big 12 Conference, will be meeting for the first time since 2009.

“I like where our team is at,” says first year head coach Karl Dorrell. “It’s good to be down here and get some extra practices in.”

This will be Colorado’s third appearance in the Alamo Bowl, losing to Wisconsin in 2002 (31-28) and to Oklahoma State in 2016 (38-8). Colorado will serve as the home team for the game tonight.

Kickoff is just after 7:00pm, televised on ESPN.