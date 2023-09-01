BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The excitement continues on and off the University of Colorado Boulder campus as the Coach Prime era officially begins on Saturday morning.

Last December, Deion Sanders was named the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Saturday, the team opens the 2023-24 collegiate football season at an away game versus Texas Christian University.

“I think it’s definitely brought more attention to CU,” said freshman Zoe Rollins, who said her dormitory is planning a watch party.

Over at Holy Crepe, owners Eric Albuisson and Lisa McLaws were busy Friday preparing meals for takeout.

“I think he (Sanders) pumps up his own team and, also, the whole business in Boulder,” Albuisson said.

Albuisson said at least one Buffaloes coach is a regular customer. Albuisson hopes the head coach himself will soon stop by for a meal.

“We’re all here to support him 100%. We’re all behind him,” Albuisson said.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.