DENVER (KDVR) — Once again, the University of Colorado Buffaloes will be back in the national spotlight when they take on the University of Southern California on Sept. 30.

According to the Pac-12 Conference, the Buffs will face the Trojans at Folsom Field at 10 a.m. on FOX. This will be the third time in the team’s first five games that CU will get a nationally televised slot.

FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will also be back in Boulder for the third time.

The Buffs previously defeated Texas Christian University and the University of Nebraska on FOX.

Now, if you are looking to get tickets to see Deion Sanders’ Buffs take on the Trojans, you’re gonna have to pay a pretty penny for resale tickets.

CU Buffs Football posted on its Instagram back on Sept. 7 that the CU vs. USC game was sold out.

Going into Week 4, the Buffs dropped a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll and are now ranked No. 19. CU barely pulled out a win in double-overtime in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against rival Colorado State University.

The Buffs will travel to Oregon this Saturday, Sept. 23, to face the Ducks who are currently ranked 10th in the AP poll.

However, the team will have to pull out a win without their two-way star Travis Hunter after he suffered a lacerated liver during the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Hunter is expected to be out for several weeks. There has been no word if he will return by the time the Buffs face USC.