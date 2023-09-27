DENVER (KDVR) — Sold out tickets, celebrity appearances, and a top 20 AP ranking. Only four games in and it’s already one of the most historic years ever for the University of Colorado Buffs.

As of September, the Buffs are the most popular college football team in the country.

Each week, the Colorado football team draws more and more viewers to their games. Not only are all of the home game tickets sold out for the season for the first time ever, but the viewership each week is in the millions and growing.

During the Oregon vs. Colorado match-up, 10 million people tuned in, according to Coach Prime in a press conference on Tuesday.

In the past four games, more than 35 million people watched, which is almost three times more than any other Pac-12 school, according to the CU Buffs. Oregon is the second team to even come close in viewership with 12.58 million views.

Barefoot PR looked into just how many eyes are on Colorado based on nationwide Google search trends over the past month.

Most searched college football teams by state (Credit: Google Trends)

Interest in the Buffs is at an all-time high. Searches for the team spiked by 2,300% in the U.S. over the past month.

As of late August through September, Colorado Buffaloes football is the top trending college football team in the U.S.

Per the Google Trends map, searches for the Buffs range from coast to coast. Colorado is the only college football team to be searched in multiple states outside of the home state.

Along with the team’s increasing popularity, the highly talked about Sanders family is hitting top search trends as well.

Searches for “Coach Prime” spiked by 2,900% in the U.S., while Shedeur Sanders is the top trending search related to college football in the U.S. over the past month.

This Saturday, the Buffs play USC, another top-ranked team, at 10 a.m.

If you don’t have tickets to this week’s home game, FOX31 is broadcasting the game.