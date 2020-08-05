CU Buffs lose iconic fan Betty Hoover at 95

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Betty Hoover, a top-notch Colorado Buffaloes fan, died on Wednesday. She was 95. Betty and her twin sister Peggy Coppom cheered on the Buffs’ basketball and football teams since the 1940s.

Everyone – fans, players, coaches and students – knew them simply as “the twins.”

The twins became just as much of a part of the gameday experience as the cheerleaders or band, receiving cheers when they entered the CU Events Center or Folsom Field together.

“We are both widows now and we feel uncomfortable if we’re not dressed alike,” Peggy told FOX31 when we interviewed the twins in 2013.

Peggy and Betty were just as popular as the players. “We get hugs, picture taking. And we like it. We like people. It’s fine with us,” Peggy said.

Betty said, “It’s part of our family, feel part of CU.”

As Peggy puts it, “It’s loyalty we feel. We love CU.”

Peggy and Betty had been season ticket holders since 1958.

Rest In Peace, Betty.



A true Colorado Buffaloes fan. Thank you for all the support you have given our student-athletes throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/hwYxti9Q0X — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 5, 2020





