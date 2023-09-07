DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team is off to a strong start after defeating Texas Christian University and making it onto the Associated Press Top 25 list and CU hopes to keep that going when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field.

How to watch Nebraska vs. Colorado on TV

Kickoff between the Buffaloes and Cornhuskers takes place Saturday at 10 a.m. and the game will be broadcast live on FOX31.

Pregame coverage starts at 8 a.m. with Big Noon Kickoff, which will include an appearance from Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

Tickets for Nebraska vs. Colorado

If you’re trying to get tickets to see the game you are probably out of luck. Tickets sold out shortly after going on sale.

Even Seat Geek, the school’s official resale partner, doesn’t have any available. Other secondary sites had tickets starting at $400 each as of Monday night.

Boulder forecast for Nebraska vs. Colorado

Saturday’s game may start at 10 a.m., but it’s still early enough in the season that temperatures will be warm.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin says things will start cool, around 50 degrees when the sun rises at 6:35 a.m.

By kickoff, temperatures should be in the mid-70s and when the game wraps up around 1 p.m. it should be nice and warm with 80-degree temperatures in Boulder.

Key things to know for Nebraska vs. Colorado

This will be the first official game Sanders is coaching at Folsom Field. He was only a few months into the role for the Spring Game, a scrimmage between the offense and defensive players.

Since that time there has been a lot of turnover in the roster through the transfer portal. About half of the team’s roster entered the transfer portal, and a few dozen new high school players joined the squad.

Recent CU Buffs history

Just one week in the Buffs already matched the Denver Broncos win total from last season, 11-1. CU has only had a winning record one time since going 10-4 in 2016, and that was the COVID-shortened 2020 season in which the team went 4-2.

Those two years, 2020 and 2016, are also the only two seasons the Buffs appeared in a bowl game in the past decade. Prior to that the most recent appearance was 2007.

A historic rivalry: Nebraska-Colorado

For going on 40 years the rivalry that retired CU coach Bill McCartney once talked into existence has been a theme — even though they moved to different conferences more than a decade ago.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said he watched YouTube clips of past games before he was hired and understands the teams’ shared history. “When you have a legacy behind you,” he said, “you have to live up to it and you have to build on it for the future.”

For Sanders, he got a feel for the magnitude through conversations with former CU players and alumni who made it clear their disdain for their neighbors to the east.

“I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry, and I’m embracing it 100%,” Sanders said. “This is personal. That’s the message of the week.”

Sanders’ son, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was more direct: “We don’t like Nebraska,” he said.

The two teams have only faced off twice in the past decade, 2018 and 2019, with Colorado winning both of those games by less than one touchdown. Before that, The Buffs were just 7-17-1 against the Huskers from 1986-2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.