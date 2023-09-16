BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Thousands of fans, some in black and gold and others in green and gold, flooded Boulder on Saturday for the big Colorado rivalry.

“It’s a state thing. We’ve battled it out for years and we’re finally back on campuses,” one Colorado State University fan said.

If you walked around to tailgating locations on campus leading up to the big game, it was clear there were more University of Colorado fans.

“I never thought one man could rejuvenate a program and bring back a community that was apathetic about football,” one CU Buffs fan said.

There were also several split households our FOX31 crew interviewed.

“I have my undergrad from CSU and I have CU as my grad school and my son is also a Ralphie handler,” one split house fan said.

A lot of fans on both sides said they were excited to have the game on a college campus instead of in downtown Denver at Empower Field at Mile High.

“We go to Denver every year for this game. I’m so excited to have it back on campus,” one CU Buff fan said. “The atmosphere is like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

CU will take on CSU next year at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins in September of 2024.