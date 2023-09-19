BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — For the first time in the program’s 133-year history, the University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes have sold out every single home football game of the season.

Head Coach Deion Sanders announced the historic moment Tuesday during a press conference previewing the No. 19-ranked team’s first regular-season game against the No. 10 University of Oregon.

The previous record was set 30 years ago in 1993 when Folsom Field was sold out for five out of six games.

The Buffs are breaking records

The team’s first two home games against the University of Nebraska and Colorado State University were sell-out successes in more ways than one.

Boulder played host to FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” both weeks, as well as ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16.

The game against CSU even broke records for ESPN as the network’s most-watched late prime-time college football game ever.

In addition to being the first-ever sold-out season at Folsom Field, 2023-24 also marks the 100th season at the stadium, according to CU.

The “Prime” effect

A lot of the excitement around the team can be attributed to Coach Sanders, who was hired in late 2022 after the Buffs went 1-11 in the 2022-23 season.

According to CU, they are only the fourth Buffs team to achieve a 3-0 record after losing 11 games in the previous season.

Sanders, who is also known as “Coach Prime” or “Prime Time,” overhauled the program after being hired, bringing in well-performing players such as his own son quarterback Shedeur Sanders.