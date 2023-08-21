Flag bearing Colorado logo in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Back-to-school season is exciting because not only are the kids occupied, but that means it’s finally college football season.

The University of Colorado Boulder recently announced its move to the Big 12 conference, but that won’t be in effect until next year, making this football season its last in the Pac-12.

With Deion Sanders as the new coach, the Associated Press reports that the Buffaloes have become an unlikely favorite for people betting this football season.

Out of the 115 players on the roster, 87 are newcomers. This is part of Sanders’ effort to revive the football program.

Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, recently underwent surgery to save his foot from possible amputation. He has since been on the road to recovery and is expected to be good to go for his first game as head coach for the Buffs on Sept. 2 at Texas Christian University.

His first home game will be on Sept. 9 against long-time rival Nebraska, and the rival Colorado State game will follow the next weekend. Here is the full schedule:

CU Buffs football home games

Sept. 9 vs Nebraska at 10 a.m.

Sept. 16 vs Colorado State at 8 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs USC, time to be determined

Oct. 13 vs Stanford at 8 p.m. — Family Weekend

Nov. 4 vs Oregon State, time to be determined — Homecoming

Nov. 11 vs Arizona, time to be determined — Senior Day

CU Buffs football away games

Sept. 2 vs TCU at 10 a.m.

Sept. 23 vs Oregon, time to be determined

Oct. 7 vs Arizona State, time to be determined

Oct. 28 vs UCLA, time to be determined

Nov. 17 vs Washington State at 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs Utah, time to be determined

For away games and those who cannot make it to the game, CU lists watch parties in several cities.

CU Buffs watch parties

Louisville: DJ’s Watering Hole, all away games

Colorado Springs: Jack Quinn’s Pub, all away games except Sept. 2

Denver: The Bar at Plaza 38, all games

Denver: DNVR, all games

Loveland: all away games

Steamboat Springs: West End Sports Grill, all games

With Sanders’ hiring, the Buffaloes sold out all season tickets for the first time in 27 years, but there are still some individual game tickets available.