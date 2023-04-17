BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Can you call it the Coach Prime effect? For the first time in 27 years, the University of Colorado Boulder has officially sold out of season tickets for the 2023 football season.

The Buffs are already making history this year as this is the first time the program has sold out of season tickets since 1996 and only the ninth time in school history, according to CU. This is also the first time tickets have sold out before August of the upcoming season.

After a 1-11 2022 season, the university made some changes to its football program and hired Deion Sanders as the head coach in December 2022.

“Selling out of season tickets for the first time in almost 30 years shows how strong our fan base is,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “Selling out at the earliest point before a season in our history is a testament to our fans’ thirst to see a championship-caliber product on the field. The 100th season of Folsom Field will be a special one with Coach Prime’s first team and a tremendous home schedule on tap. We expect a full house every game and believe we will accomplish that goal shortly after single-game tickets go on sale.”

Sanders’ arrival in Boulder has reenergized fans of the black and gold. According to CU, the school collected more than 20,000 interest forms for season tickets after they announced Sanders’ hiring.

The 2023 season will be the 100th in CU’s iconic Folsom Field.

Now, if you are still looking to snag a ticket to see the Buffs, single-game tickets will go on sale in May.