DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes dropped one spot to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll after an exciting 43-35 double-overtime win against the Colorado State University Rams.

The Saturday game bled into early Sunday after the Buffs tied the game with 36 seconds left on the clock with a 98-yard drive by quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fourth quarter.

Boulder was once again the center of the college football world as Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College GameDay” both set up shop on campus ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The sold-out game was star-studded, with celebrities including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lil Wayne coming out to watch the Buffs and Rams duke it out.

Once it was over, fans rushed the field to celebrate the win for the second week in a row.

The team is headed to Eugene, Oregon, next week for their first regular-season game against the No. 10 University of Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks jumped from No. 13 after a 55-10 win against the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa on Saturday.

The Buffs are 19.5-point underdogs going into the matchup, according to DraftKings.

