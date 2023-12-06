DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado football’s sophomore cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was named the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner.

Each year, the Louisville Sports Commission gives the award to the most versatile player in major college football, which a selection committee of 17 sports journalists and football experts picks.

An online vote powered by Texas Roadhouse accounted for the 18th vote, according to a release from the Louisville Sports Commission.

Hunter was the 14th winner of the award and the fifth from the Pac-12.

“Paul Hornung accomplished great things that I also want to accomplish, and to be given the award in his name is truly amazing. I’d like to thank all my teammates for their support and Coach Prime for the opportunity to play both ways and do whatever I can to help the Colorado Buffaloes,” Hunter said.

He played five defensive positions and averaged 66 snaps per game, according to the release, as well as four offensive positions with an average of 50 snaps per game.

“Travis is a special player, a generational player, who has changed the game,” Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders said. “We had to find ways to utilize him to the best of his ability on both sides of the ball, where he could utilize his strengths and be a force.”

On offense, Hunter finished second on the team with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, 31 tackles, five pass deflections and two tackles for loss.

Even after a successful year for Hunter, Sanders said the player still has more to bring.

“Travis hasn’t reached his full potential as of yet and his best is still to come,” Sanders said.

Hunter and his family will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award ceremony on Mar. 8, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky.