DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been a hot start to the season for the University of Colorado Buffaloes, but the true fight begins this weekend when CU plays its first in-conference game against Pac-12 opponent University of Oregon.

The Buffs dropped a spot to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll this week after a double-overtime win against the Colorado State University Rams. But the Oregon Ducks are ranked at No. 10.

How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon on TV

The Buffs are on the road this week, playing in the western time zone.

Kickoff : 1:30 p.m. MT

: 1:30 p.m. MT Channel: ABC

Kickoff between the Buffaloes and Ducks takes place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ABC.

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show will be live from the University of Cincinatti for the Bearcats matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners and ESPN’s “College Gameday” will be in South Bend, Indiana for the Notre Dame vs Ohio State game. Both pregame shows are expected to include previews of CU’s matchup vs. Oregon.

Where you can see Colorado vs. Oregon

If you’re traveling to Oregon then you’re in luck! There are standing-room tickets available for the game starting at $69, but a seat will cost at least double that with the cheapest ticket listed Friday afternoon for $150.

Buffs fans in Colorado though will want to pull up a TV or visit a bar. There are dozens of bars throughout Boulder and Denver that will be showing this Pac-12 matchup.

Eugene forecast for Colorado vs. Oregon

Players and fans in Oregon should expect a wet afternoon, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said.

“Oregon is going live up to its reputation of a soggy and cool weekend. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s at kickoff, then climb to the upper-60s with more showers by the time the game is over.”

If you’re watching from a patio or rooftop here in the Front Range you’ll have much more enjoyable weather.

“Sunshine will be in full force across the Denver metro alongside breezy conditions, and wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph. High temperatures will be seasonal and climb from the mid-70s at kickoff to a high in the upper-70s,” McGiffin said.

Key things to know for Colorado vs. Oregon

This is the first Pac-12 opponent the Colorado Buffaloes will face this season. Both teams come in at 3-0 and both are among the top 25 teams in college football according to voters in the Associated Press’ weekly poll.

Neither team has faced a team that is currently ranked, although in Week 1 the Buffs did defeat Texas Christian University. Going into that week TCU was ranked at No. 17, but after that loss the Horned Frogs were dropped out of the Top 25 and have yet to get back in.

Colorado’s two-way standout Travis Hunter will miss this game and likely several more after he was sent to the hospital with a lacerated liver from a late hit in the game against Colorado State.

“I absolutely hate that for Travis. He’s a dynamic kid,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “He’s got a special personality and obviously is tremendous on the football field. He certainly gave them an edge. I hope he gets healthy soon.”

The Ducks are 21-point favorites to win this game, according to betting site FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last season for CU Buffs in the Pac-12

This may be the start of Pac-12 play for Colorado this year, but it also marks the last season the Buffaloes will be a part of the conference.

Earlier this year, the University of Colorado announced that it is moving back to the Big 12 Athletic Conference beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

The Buffs were a founding member of the Big 12 and remained in that conference until moving to the Pac-12 in 2011.

They aren’t the only school leaving the Pac-12 either. The University of Oregon and the University of Washington are both leaving to join the Big 10 along with UCLA and USC. Meanwhile, Colorado will be joined by the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and the University of Utah in moving to the Big 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.