Flag bearing Colorado logo in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team is climbing through the college football ranks after going 2-0 to start the season. The Buffs are currently at No. 18 on the Associated Press Top 25 list, and CU hopes to keep that going with a win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the Colorado State University Rams at Folsom Field.

How to watch Colorado State vs. Colorado on TV

Pregame

Big Noon Kickoff Time: 8 a.m. Channel: FOX31

College GameDay – Live from Boulder Time: 7 a.m. Channel: ESPN Location: Business Field, Regent Drive next to Leeds School of Business

Rocky Mountain Showdown

Kickoff : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Channel: ESPN

Kickoff between the Buffaloes and Rams takes place Saturday at 8 p.m. in prime time (Coach Deion Sanders‘ happy place) and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Pregame coverage starts at 8 a.m. with Big Noon Kickoff, which will include live coverage from Boulder. ESPN’s College GameDay will be hosted live from the University of Colorado starting at 7 a.m.

Tickets for Colorado State vs. Colorado

If you’re trying to get tickets to see the game you are probably out of luck. Tickets sold out shortly after going on sale.

On SeatGeek, the school’s official resale partner, there are tickets available starting at $168, but with the $61 in additional fees, this price jumps up to $229.

Boulder forecast for Colorado State vs. Colorado

Saturday’s game may start at 8 p.m., but tailgating will start early in the afternoon. Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said the weather should be great with sun through the day and temperatures in the low 70s before kickoff.

When sunset hits at 7:07 p.m., temperatures will slowly drop toward the mid-50s by the time the game ends.

Key things to know for Colorado State vs. Colorado

Betting site FanDuel Sportsbook has Colorado favored to win by 22.5 points, which may not come as a surprise to bettors. The Buffs have won both of their games this season and are ranked No. 18 in the AP’s Top 25 poll. Meanwhile, the Rams have lost the only game they played this season 50-24 against No. 23 Washington State.

Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, coach Sanders’ son, has completed 69 of 89 pass attempts this season for 903 yards for six touchdowns. The Associated Press has him among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded to college football’s best player each year.

Coach Sanders’ other son, Shilo, went on a recruiting trip to CSU, but ultimately chose to attend South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State to play with his dad and younger brother. All three are new in the Buffs’ locker room this year.

With Sanders coaching for the Buffaloes and Jay Norvell on the Rams’ sideline, this matchup will feature two Black coaches – something that both remarked on this week.

“It holds a lot of weight,” Norvell said. “I’m really proud to be a part of that.”

“It’s just tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a sufficient and a great job,” Sanders said.

Recent Rocky Mountain Showdown history

This in-state rivalry dates back decades, although the Buffs and Rams haven’t gone head-to-head since 2019.

The Buffaloes won the five most recent matchups, with the final score of the 2019 game 52-31. The last Rams win came in 2014.

The Rams haven’t played at Folsom Field since 2009, but they did win that matchup 23-17.

Since the first matchup between these two teams in 1893, the Buffaloes have won 67 games to CSU’s 22 wins. The teams have tied twice.

One thing of note, according to the Associated Press the last six times these teams have faced off while one of them was ranked that ranked team has lost.

“This isn’t my first rodeo when it comes to that,” coach Sanders said about the rivalry. “It’s always some type of adversity that you have against someone in close proximity of you.”