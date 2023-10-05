DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes are 0-2 in Pac-12 play this season, but a trip to Tempe, Arizona could be what coach Deion Sanders and the players need to get back on track.

The Buffaloes take on the unranked Arizona State University Sun Devils this week, a break from the back-to-back games against top 10 opponents.

Will this be the game where the Buffs get a fourth win? Or will they continue to stay just shy of beating the preseason betting line of 3.5 wins on the season?

How to watch Colorado vs Arizona State on TV

The Buffs are on the road this week in sunny Tempe, Arizona. This is also the first afternoon game Colorado has had after a series of nationally televised noon kickoffs and primetime games under the lights.

CU vs. ASU kickoff : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Channel: Pac-12 Network

This game is also the first one of the Buffs season that won’t be easily available for most viewers.

The Pac-12 Network is available in many cable packages as well as satellite systems, but isn’t offered in the basic channel packages.

Streaming providers Sling and fuboTV also carry Pac-12 Network, but YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV do not.

Pac-12 Network also does not offer streaming as an individual option without subscribing to a provider’s package.

Kickoff between the Buffaloes and Sun Devils takes place Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for Colorado vs. Arizona State

There are still tickets available if you want to make a trip down to Tempe for the weekend.

There are hundreds of tickets available, starting at about $70 to get into the stadium and ranging up to more than $400 if you want to be in the first few rows.

As for getting there? It’s about 13 hours if you plan to drive from Boulder to Tempe, or a flight that is under two hours. Many airlines fly direct from Denver to Phoenix, but if you waited until now to consider the trip you should budget at least $400 for round-trip airfare.

Forecast for Colorado vs. Arizona State

Buffs players will be in for a hot one this weekend with high temperatures expected to be around 100 degrees in the Phoenix area. So maybe reconsider that last-minute flight down for the game.

Things should cool off toward the end of the game, which will likely be after the 6:08 p.m. MST sunset. While Arizona is in the mountain time zone, the state does not observe daylight saving time and is currently an hour behind Colorado.

If you’re staying here in Colorado, temperatures will be much more comfortable with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. If you’re looking for a patio or rooftop be prepared for a drop in temps after sunset, which will be a little bit after halftime.

Things to know for Colorado vs. Arizona State

Either way, one of these teams will snap their losing streak in conference games. The Buffaloes have an eight-game losing streak in the Pac-12 where opponents have scored at least 42 points in each game. Colorado trailed USC by 27 points during the second half before its rally fell short in a 48-41 loss to the Trojans.

The Sun Devils extended their losing streak to six in conference games and eight against Football Bowl Subdivision Opponents with last Saturday’s 24-21 loss at California. Their last FBS win came last season at Colorado when Trenton Bourguet set a school record for most passing yards in a first career start with 435 along with three touchdowns.

Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is second in the nation in passing yards per game (356.2) and tied for fourth with 15 touchdowns.

What’s at stake?

Two teams with first-year head coaches who are looking to get back on track meet in the desert. Deion Sanders and Colorado took the college football world by Prime storm, knocking off then-No. 17 TCU, Nebraska and rival Colorado State. Sanders and the Buffaloes were brought back to earth with a 42-6 loss to No. 8 Oregon and rallied late in a 48-41 loss to No. 9 USC last week.

Arizona State got the Kenny Dillingham era off to a solid start with an opening win over Southern Utah, but has been hit hard by injuries while losing four straight. The Sun Devils have lost eight straight games against FBS opponents, including six straight in the Pac-12.

Key matchup

Arizona State’s defense vs. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. The Sun Devils have been decent against the pass, allowing 212.6 yards per game, but are giving up nearly 29 points per game. Arizona State also has forced just one turnover through five games and is minus-12 in turnovers on the season. Sanders is second nationally in passing yards at 356.2 per game with 15 TDs and two interceptions. He’s also a threat to run, so the Sun Devils will have to keep an eye on him when plays break down.

Players to watch

Colorado: WR Xavier Weaver. Colorado has five players with at least 14 catches with Weaver leading the way. The graduate student has 41 catches for 490 yards — 12 yards per catch — and two touchdowns.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo. The Sacramento State transfer has had an immediate impact on the Sun Devils with his versatility and hard-running style. Skattebo has run for 318 yards and four TDs, adding 14 catches for 228 yards and a score. He is third nationally among active players by rushing for first downs on 37.2% of his carries.

Facts & Figures

Colorado has the most newcomers in the FBS with 88 and Arizona State is second with 78. Arizona State LT Bram Walden had the highest pass-blocking grade of any FBS player in Week 5 at 92.4 against California last week. Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter will likely miss two more weeks after suffering a knee injury against Colorado State. Arizona State’s Trenton Bourguet will likely start at quarterback with Jaden Rashada still out with a lower-body injury. Bourguet threw for 344 yards against Cal last week, but he didn’t have a touchdown and threw an interception.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.