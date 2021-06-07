Colorado starting quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — University of Colorado starting quarterback Sam Noyer announced Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal, ending his career with the Buffaloes.

Noyer led Colorado to a 4-2 record in 2020 and was named second-team All-Pac-12 after throwing for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in an abbreviated season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

“It’s not that I felt that I was needed at CU,” Noyer said in a press release from the Buffaloes. “I just want a new opportunity, hopefully in Division I and even in the Pac-12 if possible, knowing that I can compete at a high level in a power 5 conference.”

Noyer arrived in Boulder in 2016. He played both safety and quarterback positions. He graduated with a degree in strategic communications in December of 2019.

“Sam came back when he didn’t have to after graduating over a year ago and helped the program greatly get back on the right track,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said. “As a veteran, he offered us some stability and depth at the position. We all wish him well, and while we’re sad to see him leave, the parting is certainly amicable.”

Noyer’s departure leaves the Buffaloes with five quarterbacks on the roster, three on scholarship: sophomore J.T. Shrout and freshmen Brendon Lewis and Drew Carter.

Shrout transferred to Colorado from Tennessee, where he threw for 315 yards with four touchdowns.

Lewis threw for 95 yards in Colorado’s 55-23 loss to Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. The two others are walk-ons with freshman eligibility, Grant Ciccarone and Jordan Woolverton.