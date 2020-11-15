Colorado holds off Stanford behind Noyer’s big day

Colorado wide receiver Dimitri Stanley (14) runs toward the end zone to score against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sam Noyer passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Jarek Broussard had another strong day rushing, and Colorado held on to beat Stanford 35-32 on Saturday.

Dimitri Stanley caught six passes for 126 yards and a score as Colorado remained unbeaten under first-year coach Karl Dorrell.

Davis Mills passed for 327 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season for Stanford. Jet Toner added three field goals for the Cardinals. Stanford lost its home opener for the first time since 2007.