Coach Prime says in interview 'I don't plan on being anywhere else'

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — University of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is shutting down any rumors that he won’t stay in Boulder for long.

“I love what I do and I do what I love, and I love Boulder, Colorado,” said Sanders in a recent interview.

On Dec. 6 Coach Prime did a virtual interview with CU Boulder Alumna Savannah Sellers on NBC News Now.

The duo sat down and discussed Sanders’ first year coaching in Colorado, what he’s learned and the future.

One question that every CU fan has been waiting to be answered is what Sanders has planned for his future at Boulder.

Here is what he told Sellers:

I love Boulder, Colorado and Colorado. I’m not chasing finances, I’m not chasing the bag, I’m not chasing notoriety, I’m not chasing hype. I love what I do and I do what I love, and I love Boulder, Colorado. I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career. It is my desire to one day retire and just walk off, not walk off, I wanna ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado.” Sanders said on NBC News Now

Sanders also added that he wants to win championships, plural, while at Boulder.

While the Buffs ended the 2023 season with an overall standing of 4-8 and last in the Pac-12 conference, Sanders still made a huge impact in his first season.

Sanders brought renewed faith in a team that was 1-11 in the 2022 season.

According to VisitBoulder, the six home games generated an estimated $113.2 million in total economic impact. For the first time in 133 years, CU sold out every single home football game of the season.

Aside from the impacts on the university, Sanders was recognized for his historic season in Boulder. He was named Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year.

During his acceptance speech, he gave a shoutout to one fan, 99-year-old Peggy Coppom, who has captured Boulder’s heart for her relentless support of the CU Buffaloes over the years.

“It’s my challenge to that whole entire team. It’s my challenge to the coaching staff. It’s my challenge to the support staff of Amazon Prime Video. It’s my challenge to Sports Illustrated that we’re gonna get Peggy to a bowl game next season,” said Sanders.

Sanders said he will be back to coach the Buffs as they enter the Big 12 conference and play their first game of the 2024 season against North Dakota State on Aug. 31, 2024.