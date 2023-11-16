DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have two games left in the season, both on the road. And if they are looking at bowl eligibility, they’ll need to win out.

The first matchup comes Friday night against Washington State. The Buffs and the Cougars are both 4-6, meaning this should be a pretty evenly matched game for the prime-time audience.

The bigger hurdle comes next week when the Buffs travel to Utah two days after Thanksgiving.

How to watch Colorado vs. Washington State on TV

While this is a Pac-12 matchup, fans won’t need to dig too far into their cable bundles to watch it. FS1 is generally included in the lower-tier packages.

CU vs. Washington State kickoff : 8:30 p.m. MT

: 8:30 p.m. MT Channel: FOX Sports

Forecast for Colorado vs. Washington State

Friday’s game will be held in Everett, Washington at Washington State University. The high temperature Friday will be around 51 degrees, but by kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT it will be back into the mid-40s.

Temperatures should stay consistently above 40 through the game, with wind chills in the upper 30s by the end. The forecast is dry for Friday night.

Things to know for Colorado vs. Washington State

Colorado (4-6, 1-6) at Washington State (4-6, 1-6)

Line: Washington State by 4½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Washington State leads 7-6.

What’s at stake? It’s an elimination game for the postseason hopes of two struggling programs. The winner will keep alive their chances at reaching a bowl game entering the final week of the regular season, while the loser knows their season will end with rivalry week. Washington State is a shell of the program that started the season 4-0, now stuck in the rut of a six-game losing streak after falling at California last week, a second consecutive three-point loss. The Buffaloes, in the first-year under coach Deion Sanders, took No. 19 Arizona to the final play last week in Boulder before losing 34-31. The Buffs have been competitive – three of the last four losses have been by one score – but have lost six of seven after their 3-0 start.

Key matchup: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders vs. Washington State’s defense. Sanders keeps putting up big numbers even during the Buffs’ struggles. Sanders has 26 touchdowns against only three interceptions this season, but the big issue for Colorado’s offense has been protecting its quarterback. The Buffs have surrendered 49 sacks, 129th out of 130 FBS schools. If given the time, Sanders should have chances to pick apart the Cougars secondary, which puts importance on rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. to get Washington State’s pass rush going.

Players to watch: Colorado: WR/DB Travis Hunter. The two-way star for the Buffs is the first player since Champ Bailey in 1998 to have at least 40 receptions on offense and at least three interceptions on defense. Hunter had a season-high six tackles last week against Arizona on defense to go along with his five receptions for 74 yards.

Washington State: RB Leo Pulalasi. The Cougars have struggled to establish any sort of running game this season but may have found something in Pulalasi last week against Cal. Pulalasi rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries and caught two passes out of the backfield. Colorado’s rush defense is 102nd in the country giving up 172.2 yards per game.

Facts & Figures: First meeting between the teams since 2019, a 41-10 Washington State win in Pullman. The Cougars have won the past three matchups. … Colorado finished winless in conference play at home for the first time since 2015. … A loss would end Washington State’s streak of bowl games. The Cougars have made a bowl in each of the past seven full seasons played. … Colorado has committed only seven turnovers all season, tied for sixth nationally. Its win over Colorado State is the only time the Buffs have committed multiple turnovers in a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.