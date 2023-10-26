DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Buffaloes are on the road this weekend, getting away from the cold of Colorado and heading to sunny Southern California.

While the Buffs have an overall winning record of 4-3, the team isn’t faring as well against Pac-12 opponents at 1-3 in the conference.

How to watch Colorado vs. UCLA on TV

The Colorado Buffaloes have been all over the national broadcasts this season. Part of that is due to the hype and presence around Deion Sanders, and part is that the team seems to be on the verge of breaking through most weeks.

CU vs. UCLA kickoff : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Channel: ABC

Tickets for Colorado vs. UCLA

If you’re planning a trip to SoCal for this game, you’ll want to check out resale tickets as the game is sold out.

UCLA’s secondary ticket partner SeatGeek has a handful of tickets in the upper section of the Rose Bowl available starting at $135 each. If you want to be in the lower section you’re generally looking at prices north of $200 per ticket.

Forecast for Colorado vs. UCLA

It’s going to be a nice day in Southern California. High temperatures in Pasadena are forecast for the mid-70s.

Here in Denver and Boulder, there’s a much different situation. Snow is in the forecast, likely starting during the game Saturday night.

If you’re planning to be out, watch for wet and possibly slippery roads for your drive home.

Things to know for Colorado vs. UCLA

“After a week off, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes get their first chance to erase the bad taste from their second-half collapse and eventual overtime loss to Stanford. It won’t be an easy task facing UCLA and the No. 1 defense in the conference. The Bruins are allowing 283 total yards and less than 15 points per game. The Bruins are favored by 17 ½ points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook,” Associated Press sports writer Tim Booth said.

The road doesn’t get easier after this. UCLA is currently ranked No. 24 in the AP’s weekly poll and next week the Buffs host Oregon State in Boulder. The Beavers are currently ranked No. 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.